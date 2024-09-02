Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, arrived in Nigeria on Monday as part of a broader push by the foundation to support development initiatives across Africa.

According to a statement by the foundation, the visit is aimed at bolstering efforts in key sectors such as health, agriculture, and nutrition.

During his time in Nigeria, Mr Gates is expected to meet with national and local leaders, partners, grantees, and innovators to discuss advancing health, innovation, and nutrition across Africa.

A major highlight of the visit, according to the foundation, includes Mr Gates’ participation in a pan-African virtual dialogue focused on addressing malnutrition.

This event is expected to bring together experts from various sectors to explore integrated strategies for tackling the issue, with Gates being joined by Jon Batiste, an educator and humanitarian, among others.

The Gates Foundation said that it has committed over $7 billion to African countries and institutions through 2026. The foundation’s efforts, it said, are directed towards confronting a range of issues, including hunger, disease, gender inequality, and poverty.

Since its establishment in 2000, the foundation has collaborated with regional institutions, governments, and local communities in 49 African countries, contributing both funding and technical expertise.

However, despite these efforts, the challenges facing the continent remain significant, particularly in the context of ongoing economic pressures.

“This is why the foundation supports African partners whose bold ideas and creative approaches have the potential to save lives, improve health, and help families across the continent.

“The foundation works with African governments, the private sector, non-profit organizations and civil society to improve health outcomes, boost agricultural productivity, expand access to digital financial services, and empower women and other marginalized populations with greater economic opportunities,” the statement read.

