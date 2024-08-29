Nneka Enwereji has been appointed as the new MD/CEO for Citibank Nigeria Limited (Citi) effective August 19th, 2024, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

She succeeds Ireti Samuel-Ogbu who has retired from Citi after 36 years of service.

Commenting on her appointment, Shamsuddeen Usman, the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria Limited said: “I am very happy about Nneka’s appointment. Her deep industry knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a clear vision for the future will ensure the bank continues to help Citi’s clients navigate an increasingly dynamic environment. It has been a

pleasure working with her as an Executive Director and I look forward to working with her as the MD/CEO of Citibank Nigeria Limited.”

Akin Dawodu Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Sub-Cluster Head for Citi in his statement said, “Nneka is a strong leader with a proven track record of growing businesses, deepening client relationships, and building strong partnerships. I am confident that she will continue to deliver value for our clients and other stakeholders.”

Prior to her appointment, she was Citi’s Head of Global Network Banking (GNB) across the SSA sub-cluster, and she led the team in achieving record business growth, amidst considerable market complexities. Her previous roles include the GNB Co-Head for Middle

East and Africa (MEA), Africa Trade Services Head and Financial Institutions SSA Trade Head.

She brings a wealth of experience and her 31-year banking career spans Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking, Transaction Services, Risk Management and Operations.

She has been an Executive Director on the Citi Nigeria board and has also served on different boards in a non-executive capacity.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

She holds a degree in Computer Science and Economics with first class honors from the Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from the Warwick Business School, U.K. She has also attended executive programs at Yale School of Management and University of

California, Berkeley.

She is married with children.

Commenting on her appointment, she said “I am excited about this new chapter at the helm of Citibank Nigeria Limited, working with our dedicated team to deliverthe full value of Citi’s network to clients and stakeholders.”

Citi has been serving clients in Nigeria for 40 years, driving its vision of being the preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, while building a strong legacy of innovation and economic progress.

The new appointee will be responsible for maximizing Citi’s value proposition to clients present in Nigeria by driving innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and reinforcing Citi’s position as a market leader. She will ensure the bank remains consistent and steadfast in its commitment to serve as a bridge to Citi’s global clients with local presence, and local clients with global aspirations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

