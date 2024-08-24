The Kings College Old Boys Association (1997 set), congratulates one of its members, Omololu Agoro, on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as a member of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

In a press release on Friday by the executive committee of the set, it lauded the appointment describing it as well-deserved.

Mr Agoro was appointed as Executive Director (Finance and Accounts).

The release noted that Mr Agoro would bring his immense wealth of experience as a technocrat and administrator to bear in his new assignment and he would ultimately add value to the administration of the vital public asset.

“The President, in his widely publicised message to the new appointees said he expects the new members of the management of the company to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP). We are positively certain that going by the antecedents of Mr Omololu over the years as an administrator and technocrat, he would strengthen the operations of the agency in his new role.

“We are optimistic that the carefully selected team would enhance the actualisation of the NIPP, which was conceived in 2004 as a fast-track government funded initiative to stabilize Nigeria’s electricity supply system while the private-sector-led structure of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 took effect.

“We all know that finance is the life wire of any entity and Mr Agoro’s selection by the president to man this sensitive position reflects the trust he has in him to deliver.

“We also believe that he would render the necessary support to the new NDPHC Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Adighije, an experienced engineer with vast competencies across management functions in the private and public sectors,” the statement noted.

