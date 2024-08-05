Nigeria’s electricity grid on Monday collapsed yet again, throwing several cities into darkness.

The grid collapsed around 2:55 p.m. on Monday, with generation dropping significantly.

Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a statement posted on its X handle said: “Dear valued customers, We understand that some of our customers are still without power due to a system failure from the national grid at 2.55 p.m. today, 5th August 2024.

“Please be assured that the system is gradually stabilising and we are working diligently with all relevant stakeholders to restore power to the affected areas as quickly as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, told PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening that the public would soon be updated about the development.

In recent years, the power sector has experienced many challenges in areas of electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and significant power sector planning shortfalls.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

In November 2013, the federal government privatised all power generation and 11 distribution companies, with the government retaining the ownership of the transmission company. This was to improve efficiency in the sector.

However, since privatisation, the grid has continued to collapse amid efforts to reposition the power sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

