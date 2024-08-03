The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Saturday announced that twenty-six feeders have been upgraded to its Band A feeder list.

The company, in a statement posted on its X handle on Saturday, said the tariff for these feeders has been upgraded to Band A, effective August.

The feeders are located in Asokoro, Garki, Central Area, Jabi, Maikunkele, Lokoja, Lugbe/Kuje, Adogo, Agaie, Gwagwalada and Kukwaba.

Other areas where feeders were upgraded to Band A include; Deide, Keffi, Apo/Asokoro, Akwanga, Suleja, Minna, LifeCamp, Okene, Minna and Wuse.

“Dear valued customers, This is to notify the following areas that having fulfilled the service requirement of 20 hours average supply in the month of July, the tariff for these feeders have been upgraded to Band A effective 1st August 2024,” it said.

Hike in electricity tariff

In April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs.

The NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, said only 15 per cent of the electricity consumers are affected by the hike.

Accordingly, he said, power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68.

At the time, the government explained that the decision to implement the tariff increase was to improve liquidity in the downstream power sector, as it had become difficult to sustain the subsidy in the sector.

The decision attracted criticism among Nigerians, which called for the reversal of the policy.

On 30 April, the House of Representatives asked NERC to suspend the tariff hike pending an investigation by the House.

Following the resolution by the House, DisCos, on 6 May, announced tariff reduction. Announcing the reduction at the time, the distribution companies said customers in Band A will now pay N206.80/kwh from N225/kwh.

However, earlier in July, DisCos proceeded with another hike and even upgraded more customers into the Band A category. Announcing the upward review at the time, the distribution companies said customers in Band A will now pay N209.5/kwh from N206.80/kwh.

Again in late July, the House of Representatives asked the NERC and DisCos to revert to the old electricity tariff.

