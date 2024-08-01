Flutterwave (www.Flutterwave.com), a leading payments technology company, has recently been granted a Payment Service Provider licence (Enhanced Category) by the Bank of Ghana.

The milestone marks a significant expansion of Flutterwave’s operations in Africa, enabling the company to offer a comprehensive suite of payment services directly within, and through Ghana.

Ghana presents an exciting market for Flutterwave’s innovative solutions. With a stable democracy, a tech-savvy youth population, and a high mobile internet penetration rate of 71%, Ghana is well positioned for rapid digital adoption. The country’s digital payments market is projected to reach $7 billion in 2024, with an anticipated growth rate of 15.78%, resulting in a total value of $12.96 billion by 2028.

For potential customers in Ghana, Flutterwave’s licence translates to more seamless and secure money transfers across the country.

Businesses will benefit from direct collection and payout services, automated invoicing, payment links, and a checkout solution that supports multiple payment methods including cards, mobile money, and bank transfers.

Commenting on the license approval, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder & CEO of Flutterwave said, “When we started this journey, our goal was to unite the fragmented payment infrastructure in Africa, and securing this license in Ghana brings us a step closer to achieving that mission. At Flutterwave, we are committed to using our platform to promote economic growth to the nation, while also providing unparalleled service to all our prospective customers in Ghana and in the diaspora ”

The Payment Service Provider license (Enhanced Category) allows Flutterwave to operate without the need for third-party services, streamlining payment processes for businesses and customers alike. The Enhanced Category license further empowers Flutterwave to support other licensed fintech companies in Ghana by providing essential payment services, ultimately promoting a more integrated and efficient financial ecosystem.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Oluwabankole Falade, Chief Regulatory Officer at Flutterwave, said: “We are grateful to the Bank of Ghana for their trust and support in granting us this license. This milestone highlights our commitment to regulatory compliance and delivering secure, reliable payment solutions. We are excited to contribute to Ghana’s dynamic business ecosystem and support the financial inclusion of Ghanaians, both locally and globally.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

