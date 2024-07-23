The newly appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, has promised to rehabilitate the country’s dilapidated port infrastructure.

Mr Dantsoho, who made the promise while speaking during a visit to Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) on Monday, said he is going to collaborate with port stakeholders in a bid to deliver efficient services at the nation’s seaports.

“With the kind of backing we have from the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola CON, I want to assure stakeholders that the much-talked-about reconstruction of Tin Can Ports Complex will move from rhetoric to action,” he said.

He explained that adequate port infrastructure and robust collaboration with stakeholders will enable the nation’s seaports to attain improved revenue generation through efficiency and productivity.

Speaking further, he reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to deliver efficient port services and improved industry outcomes, noting that his management team is poised to do that as quickly as possible.

He noted that port competitiveness is dependent on sound infrastructure and assured that the NPA will deliver on that necessity as soon as possible to better service Nigeria’s domestic cargo needs and those of landlocked neighbouring nations.

The new MD also pledged to further the digital transformation of the NPA and advance ongoing efforts in port rehabilitation and modernisation.

“We will continue the digital transformation of the Authority and reinforce the current efforts at deploying the Port Community System (PCS),” he said.

During the ceremony, the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the agency recorded an unprecedented growth in revenue generation and remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) under this leadership.

