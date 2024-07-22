Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company renowned for high-quality cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and other related products, has announced the launch of ECOPlanet Unicem, Nigeria’s 1st low-carbon multipurpose cement.

This innovative cement, designed with over 30% reduction in CO2 emissions, signifies a major step in Lafarge Africa’s ongoing commitment to sustainable building solutions. Produced from its Mfamosing plant in Cross River State, ECOPlanet will be unveiled nationwide by the end of the year, as Lafarge Africa aims to double its market presence and enable low-carbon construction at scale.

Speaking at the launch event held at Carlton Swiss Hotel in Enugu, attended by key industry stakeholders, government officials, and enthusiastic customers, The Group Managing Director/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade – Akinyemi emphasised the company’s dedication to sustainability and innovation. “At Lafarge Africa, our vision has always been to lead the building solutions industry in innovation and sustainability. The launch of ECOPlanet Unicem is not just about introducing a new product; it’s about redefining the way we think about construction and its impact on our environment.”

He elaborated on the benefits of ECOPlanet Unicem, noting its significant reduction in emissions compared to traditional cement, making it an excellent choice for sustainable construction projects. Despite its low-carbon nature, ECOPlanet provides superior performance, suitable for a wide range of applications, from complex infrastructure projects to residential buildings. The product is perfect for concreting, plastering, and on-site block-making.

Globally, within the Holcim Group, ECOPlanet is available in over 35 markets across all regions and supports the most advanced sustainability building certifications, from BREEAM, LEED to EDGE. With Holcim’s industry-leading formulation expertise, ECOPlanet’s sustainability profile is driven by innovative low-emission raw materials. Its lower carbon footprint is further enhanced by decarbonising its production process, led by the use of alternative fuels, contributing to our net-zero pledge.

Gbenga Onimowo, commercial director, Lafarge Africa Plc, added: “Over the years, Unicem has built a strong reputation, earning the trust of consumers as a reliable and dependable option. At Lafarge Africa, we remain committed to leading the promotion of green products to drive sustainable construction within Nigeria’s built environment, and we are proud of this significant achievement. ECOPlanet Unicem combines sustainability with superior performance. Our goal is to make ECOPlanet Unicem the go-to-choice for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on quality or reliability,” he stressed.

The event also featured commendations from various stakeholders. The Keynote Speaker, KK Nwozor, Dean, Faculty of Physical Science, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, praised Lafarge Africa for its innovative ECOPlanet Unicem cement, with over 30% reduction in carbon emissions. He called on the rest of the industry to prioritise environmental sustainability.

He stated: “ECOPlanet Unicem is an innovative product that has proven to reduce our carbon footprint. The rest of the industry must prioritise environmental sustainability.” He further emphasised the importance of working together to decarbonise the industry and create a sustainable future. Mr Nwozor also highlighted the need for deliberate action, focusing on reducing, reusing, and recycling waste products. He stated his belief that Lafarge’s efforts will inspire and motivate other industries to prioritise environmental sustainability.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Osinachi Nnajieze, expressed his appreciation for Lafarge Africa’s choice of Enugu as the launch location for ECOPlanet Unicem. He acknowledged the state’s high environmental and climate protection policies and thanked Lafarge Africa for launching such an innovative eco-friendly product in Enugu.

Diamond customers of Lafarge Africa, Sunny Nwodo and Azubuike Odogo, shared their positive experiences with Lafarge Africa’s products. Nwodo described ECOPlanet Unicem as an outstanding product and expressed high expectations for the brand, noting its eco-friendly benefits. “Unicem has always been a top-class product. ECOPlanet Unicem, with its eco-friendly benefits, will be even better,” he said.

Azubuike Odogo commended Lafarge Africa for its leadership in the cement industry and emphasised the importance of reducing carbon footprints for future generations. “Lafarge has proven itself with a culture of excellence and good branding. Using ECOPlanet Unicem, we can reduce our carbon footprints and build a better future for our children,” he said.

