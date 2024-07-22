Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Monday announced the appointment of Chijioke Okwuokenye as its acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment takes effect immediately, a statement by the company’s head, marketing and corporate communications, Adefisayo Akinsanya, said Monday.

This appointment, according to the statement, which is part of the company’s transformation agenda, will see Mr Okwuokenye drive the positioning of AEDC as the foremost, customer-focused electricity distribution company in the Nigerian power sector.

Before his appointment, he served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, overseeing strategic support units and embedded generation projects of the company.

“He brings to the role a wealth of experience and expertise in the power sector, as well as a passion for the attainment of the vision for the Nigerian electricity supply industry,” it said.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Stanley Lawson, said, “Chijioke Okwuokenye is an experienced leader who has been a part of the company’s transformation agenda and is well suited to drive its corporate turnaround. I am confident that, with his technical and commercial background, he will continue to drive value for all AEDC stakeholders.”

The company also announced the appointment of Olumide Jerome as the Chief Operating Officer.

Before this, he was one of the company’s Chief Business Officers. He will drive efficiency and operational excellence across the company as part of his new responsibilities.

AEDC is one of 11 electricity distribution companies that emerged from the 2013 power sector privatisation.

The company said it is committed to delivering dependable electricity to millions across the nation’s key commercial centres, Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kogi, Niger, and Nasarawa states.

Since coming on stream, the AEDC, like most other distribution companies, has struggled to improve power supply to its consumers and failed to break even.

In May 2023, a Transcorp-led consortium became the core investor in AEDC following its 60 per cent acquisition of the company’s shares.

Since this strategic acquisition, according to the company, it has intensified efforts to upgrade substations, expand distribution networks, and integrate cutting-edge technologies to enhance power supply reliability and operational efficiency.

“AEDC prioritises customer experience and consistently strives to create value for all stakeholders while contributing to the socioeconomic development of the regions it serves,” it said.

