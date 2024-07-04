The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and NIPCO Gas Limited, have commissioned twelve Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, commissioned the stations in Abuja and Lagos State on Thursday.

The stations commissioned in Abuja are located at Airport Road, Kubwa, Gaduwa, Olusegun Obasanjo way zone 1, Dei-Dei junction, Duste-Bwari road and Gwagwalada.

In Lagos State, the stations are located at Lateef Jakende, Agidingbi, Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lekki-Epe expressway, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA and Mobile Road, Apapa.

These CNG stations, according to NNPC Ltd, feature advanced reciprocating and hydraulic booster compressors, ensuring a dispensing pressure of 200 bar of CNG to vehicles.

In August 2023, President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement at the time, said the initiative furthered the president’s commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

Following Mr Tinubu’s approval, NNPC Ltd announced it was partnering with NIPCO Gas Limited to develop the CNG stations in the country.

Commissioning the stations in Abuja on Thursday, Mr Ekpo explained that the stations demonstrated the determination of the federal government’s commitment to drive the CNG project to ensure gas prosperity.

“Today is a great day in the history of Nigeria. And today is the second commissioning, after the one that I did in Lagos. It is going to be done simultaneously in twelve other stations within Nigeria and Lagos.

“We demonstrate the willingness, and determination of the federal government to drive the CNG project. And of course, as the president said the gas for prosperity renewable program is in progress,” Mr Ekpo said.

“I commend the NNPC for living up to the mandate of their establishment to work through and make sure CNG is available for Nigerians. It is irreversible. We are talking about CNG. We are going into CNG. Are you sure we will be able to sustain it?

“From the daily production in the country currently, we are only using three per cent. That goes a long way to tell you that irrespective of the demand, we will meet the target, and of course, the NNPC Ltd and other investors are not relenting in making sure that they go into a new development of gas,” he said.

Also speaking, Mele Kyari, the NNPC Ltd Group Chief Executive Officer, said the CNG is supplied to stations in Abuja and Lagos via virtual transportation from mother stations in Ajaokuta, Kogi State and Ibafo, Ogun State.

He noted that the Abuja station will soon connect to the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, becoming a mother CNG station.

“The stations’ power needs are met by gas-driven generators, reducing carbon emissions. The CNG station on Airport Road, Abuja includes a five-bay CNG vehicle conversion workshop capable of converting five to six vehicles daily.”

Together, he said the Abuja and Lagos stations have a combined dispensing capacity of over six million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of CNG per day serving approximately 15,000 vehicles daily.

He explained that this ensures continuous, reliable, affordable and safe CNG supplies to motorists across various regions.

“We are providing cheaper and cleaner fuel, and we are also utilising the free resources that God has made available to our country, which we have not utilised for a long time. And this will not happen until we have a focus.

“I want to thank Mr President for giving us the push that this is possible and we are seeing it happen. It is being rolled out across the country and we are seeing the benefits. People are happy, it is a cleaner and cheaper fuel and it is accessible.

“What we are going to do is to roll out stations all across the federation, it is already a work in progress to construct six CNG model stations across the country between now and December. More CNG stations are under construction by NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML) and NIPCO Gas JV under presidential directives coming soon,” he said.

In his remark, Huub Stokman, the Managing Director, NNPC retail, said the 12 CNG retail stations commissioned in Abuja and Lagos are a significant milestone for NNPC Ltd.

“These stations represent a major step in expanding our CNG presence in the country, marking an important moment in our efforts to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix. Six of these sites are NNPC retail’s first CNG sites, joining establishing the business financed by Natural Gas Limited and the NNPC gas marketing and NIPCO gas JV,” Mr Stokman said.

He said adding CNG to NNPC retail stations provides Nigeria with an affordable alternative to existing fuel products.

“CNG will be about 40 per cent cheaper than petrol in Nigeria. Today’s event is the first step and I can confirm that in the next six weeks, six more sites will be launched in Lagos. The NNPC retail is very proud to be part of this journey,” he said.

