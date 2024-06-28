Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, has inaugurated an eight-man ministerial task force committee on “illegal private chartered operations and related matters” to address alleged money laundering, drug trafficking and other illegal activities by private jet operators in Nigeria.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Ministry’s Head of Press & Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, the minister said the move is part of an effort to address illicit activities causing financial losses to the federal government across airports in the country.

“To stem the practice of illegal chartered operations including illicit activities raising security and safety concerns culminating to significant financial losses to the Federal Government, Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FciArb. (UK), has inaugurated a Ministerial Task Force Committee on illegal private chartered operations and related matters,” the statement said.

The minister highlighted his 5-Point agenda to include safety, infrastructure, support for local operators, human capacity deployment and revenue generation, adding that the agenda serves as a guide in discharging the mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

He emphasised that the operations of private aircraft owners have remained largely unchecked and unregulated going by the security reports on the spike in money laundering, drug trafficking and other illegal activities through the use of private aircraft in Nigeria.

Mr Keyamo said he is compelled to take decisive action after meeting with the regulators and stakeholders within the aviation industry by setting up a ministerial task force.

He urged the task force members to work diligently to restore confidence in the aviation industry, to eliminate illegal operations and also to ensure that every flight in the country’s skies adheres to the highest standards of safety and legality.

Terms of reference

According to the statement, the task force members who have been carefully selected from within and outside the aviation industry were charged with the responsibility to take inventory of all Private Non-commercial Flight (PNCF) holders and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders.

The minister tasked the members to determine why the practice of illegal charters by PNCF holders persists in the country despite regulatory controls and to call in all professional licences of pilots and crew in the country and determine their authenticity and validity.

Mr Keyamo also mandated the task force to recommend any additional measures to be taken by regulatory agencies to stem the ugly tide, and to recommend appropriate sanctions to be imposed by the regulatory agencies on defaulters.

“To recommend additional measures to further monitor the operations and activities of private aircraft in Nigeria,” the statement said.

The members of the task force are Ado Sanusi (chairman); Roland Iyayi, (vice-chairman); Ag. director of Air Transport, FMA &AD, (secretary); Theresa Babayo (DAYR-NCAA), (member) and a nominee from the national security adviser, who will serve as a member.

Others are Daniel Quansah, Patrick Ogunlowo and Obafemi Bajomo (SA-HMA).

In his reaction, the committee chairman, Mr Sanusi appreciated the Minister for the opportunity given to the committee and promised to get to the root of the problems.

