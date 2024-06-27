A standard editor with PREMIUM TIMES, Oluwaseyi Ayeni, will speak at the eighth Interdisciplinary Corruption Research Network (ICRN) Forum, which begins today, Thursday, June 27. The event will end on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Mrs Ayeni, an intrepid reporter and editor with over 15 years professional experience, will speak on “Conducting In-depth Investigations on National Corruption Scandals: Influencing Policy Reforms and Sparking Public Debate.”
Using PREMIUM TIMES’ widely acclaimed reporting of the certificate forgery scandal that cost former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, her job as case study, the journalist will address participants from media organisations around the world on how to uncover and report corruption cases.
She will also discuss how media organisations can thrive and ensure sustainability while holding governments and other powers accountable.
The gathering is being hosted by the Institute of Social Sciences of the University of Lisbon, one of the leading institutions for research and training in the social sciences in Portugal.
The organisers say the call for applications to participate in the forum was open until February 9, 2024.
The ICRN Forum organisation is a bottom-up initiative of corruption researchers, ICRN members and past ICRN Forum participants from different disciplines and countries.
The forum, which will host 50 participants, is a dynamic gathering of international early-career researchers from diverse disciplines, including but not limited to anthropology, economics, history, law, political science, psychology, and sociology.
The ICRN Forum is a platform for sharing research at different stages and accepted participants will have the opportunity to present their research and exchange ideas, kick-start collaborative projects and take part in co-creation sessions in the field during the days of the event.
Mrs Ayeni’s participation at the ICRN Forum is being supported by PREMIUM TIMES and the Nigeria Media Innovation Programme (NAMIP), a three-year initiative of the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF).
