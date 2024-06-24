The total number of electricity customers in Nigeria stood at 12.33 million in the first quarter of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The bureau revealed this in its Nigeria electricity report detailing energy bills, revenue generated, and customers by DisCos (Q1 2024), published on Monday.

“Total customer numbers in Q1 2024 stood at 12.33 million from 12.12 million in Q4 2023, showing an increase of 1.78 per cent,” the NBS said.

On a year-on-year basis, the statistics office said customer numbers in Q1 2024 rose by 9.47 per cent from 11.27 million reported in Q1 2023.

Similarly, it said metered customers stood at 5.91 million in Q1 2024, indicating a growth of 5.38 per cent from 5.61 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

“On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 11.26 per cent from the figure reported in Q1 2023, which was 5.31 million.”

In addition, the NBS said estimated customers during the quarter were 6.43 million, higher by 10.22 per cent from 5.83 million in Q4 2023.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 7.88 per cent in Q1 2024 from 5.96 million in Q1 2023.

Revenue

The bureau explained that the revenue collected by the DisCos during the period was N291.62 billion, down from N294.95 billion in Q4 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, it said revenue generated in the reference period rose by 17.91 per cent from N247.33 billion recorded in Q1 2023.

“Electricity supply was 5,769.52 (Gwh) in Q1 2024 from 6,432.22 (Gwh) in the previous quarter.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply decreased by 1.41 per cent compared to 5,851.87 (Gwh) reported in Q1 2023,” the report said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

