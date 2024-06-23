Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, has said his ministry and other relevant agencies would soon unveil practical steps being taken to address “begging and extortion” across airports in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on his official X page on Sunday, the Minister explained that he has received several complaints about the menace of begging and extortion at the country’s international airports by a few unscrupulous persons.

He said his phones are beeping every minute with messages about these (begging and extortion) incidents from well-meaning Nigerians.

“Just to set the records straight, most of the agencies involved in this menace are not under the control of the Aviation Ministry, though they are stationed at our airports,” Mr Keyamo said.

The Minister said he has been working closely with other ministers and agencies to proffer solutions to the problems.

“We are all working under the coordination of the National Security Adviser, who called a meeting a few days ago on this issue, and we shall soon unveil practical steps being taken to stem this ugly tide. We thank Nigerians for their eternal vigilance on this issue,” Mr Keyamo said.

Concerns

A common sight at the arrival and departure lounges of major airports in Nigeria are government officials (Customs, Immigration, NDLEA, etc) seeking kickbacks from departing or arriving passengers.

In other places, the premises of major airports in the country are occupied by unauthorised traders — from those selling ‘Kilishi’ (dried beef ) to several others hawking items such as padlocks and related items.

While these activities and the continuous alleged unprofessional actions from some government officials stationed at the airports continue to raise safety concerns, many Nigerians believe that the airport environment will be safer for travellers if these issues are properly addressed.

Meanwhile, a PREMIUM TIMES investigation in 2018 also revealed how poor airport facilities are fueling touting, hawking and other illicit activities across major airports in the country, thus posing safety concerns.

Reactions

On Sunday, many Nigerians on the X platform reacted to the Minister’s statement and called for an urgent implementation of the measures being put in place to address the incidents of begging/extortion at the airport.

“Whatever practical stem that is agreed upon by the NSA and the concerned ministries and agencies heads should permanently put a stop to the embarrassment called begging and extortion at our airports,” a commentator, Mr Ebony(@donald_segun), tweeted.

In his reaction, another X user, Adewale Damilare (@dammygtnet), said, “If this is solved, the majority of the issues being faced in our international airports will go. Some will even want to punish you for not parting with your money. It is really disturbing. Almost every point you reach, na so so begging… Maka, why🤷”

“The worst is Enugu airport. The Bambiala in the airport from Customs to immigration is unbearably embarrassing,” says @MaduabuchiDr in another tweet.

On his part, an X user @Okwudilidave said, “It’s widespread across all sectors, not just at airports. You can observe it in banks, whether you are entering the banking hall or using the ATM, even in eateries, and more.”

