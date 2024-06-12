The Nigerian government on Tuesday expressed its readiness to host the Africa Energy Bank (AEB).

The bid exercise took place at a dinner for the heads of mission of the envoys of members of the Africa Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Hosting the bank in Nigeria, according to the government, will ensure proximity to key energy technocrats and experts, which is essential for formulating and implementing effective solutions to Africa’s energy challenges.

The government said the headquarters of the African Energy Bank in Abuja, Nigeria, aligns perfectly with the country’s strategic position as a leading energy producer while noting that location will leverage Nigeria’s significant oil and gas reserve, human capital, financial infrastructure and access to decision-makers for urgent actions needed to address Africa’s energy access crisis.

Speaking at the dinner, President Bola Tinubu said “Tonight, we stand on the precipice of a transformative opportunity, one that holds immense promise not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent.”

Mr Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, explained that establishing the AEB represents a bold and strategic move towards ensuring energy security, fostering economic growth, and promoting sustainable development across Africa.

Mr Lokpobiri noted that the bank’s share capital, put at $5 billion, is expected to be subscribed over three years with an initial capital of $ 1.5 billion reserved for APPO member countries. AfreximBank has been supporting APPO to establish the bank and has approved an investment of $1.75 billion for the bank.

“Nigeria’s bid to host the headquarters of this pivotal institution is a testament to our unwavering commitment to these goals. Over the past months, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has worked tirelessly to prepare for this moment.

“We have achieved significant milestones, including a comprehensive assessment by the APPO Afrexim-Bank Inspection Team. Their positive evaluation underscores Nigeria’s readiness and capability to host the AEB.

“However, the journey doesn’t end here. To secure the hosting rights, we need the collective support of all APPO member countries. Our competitors have intensified their efforts by appointing special envoys to lobby for their bids. In response, we are appealing to each of you to recognize the advantages of situating the AEB headquarters in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that Nigeria offers a strategic geographical location, robust infrastructure, and a dynamic energy sector.

“Our nation is committed to fostering a collaborative environment that will enable the AEB to thrive and achieve its mandate effectively. We are also calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to campaign vigorously through its missions in APPO member countries. Your support in this endeavor is crucial to our success.

“We appeal to you (ambassadors) to please support Nigeria to host the headquarters of the African energy bank. In addition to my communication to my counterparts of ministers from different countries of APPO, we decided that you who are in Abuja here, we should engage you so you can help us deliver a message to your home countries.

“Please deliver to them. The President, the commander in chief of the army forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to having the headquarters of APPO in Abuja. Please give us this indulgence of hosting this one important Africa energy bank,” he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella, noted that Nigeria’s strategic location at the crossroads of West Africa renders Abuja an unrivaled nexus of connectivity and accessibility.

With its extensive network of transportation infrastructure and logistical capabilities, Mr Ella said, Abuja offers a strategic gateway to the entire African continent, providing the Africa Energy Bank with unparalleled access to key energy markets, stakeholders, and decision-makers across Africa.

“By selecting Abuja as its host city, the Africa Energy Bank can serve as a linchpin of connectivity, fostering collaboration and catalysing progress on a continental scale.”

He added that Nigeria’s rich endowment of oil, gas, and renewable energy resources presents an unparalleled opportunity for the AEB to harness the continent’s vast energy potential and drive sustainable development.

“With proven reserves of over 37 billion barrels of oil and 5 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, Nigeria ranks among the top energy producers in Africa,” he said.

Furthermore, he said Nigeria’s burgeoning renewable energy sector, characterised by abundant solar and wind resources, holds immense promise for powering Africa’s future.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa, represented by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cuba, Ben Okoye, noted that the gravity of the decision cannot be overstated.

“The gravity of this decision cannot be overstated, for it holds the power to shape the trajectory of energy cooperation and development across Africa for generations to come. Allow me to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering dedication to this noble cause and your steadfast commitment to fostering collaboration and partnership among African nations.

“It is through gatherings such as this that we have the opportunity to harness the collective wisdom, experience, and expertise of our diverse nations to confront the formidable energy challenges facing our continent head-on.

“As we embark on this transformative journey together, guided by the principles of cooperation, inclusivity, and sustainability, I am filled with unwavering confidence in our collective ability to realise a future of prosperity and progress for all Africans,” he said.

