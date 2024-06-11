The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, refined at the Dangote Refinery, will hit the market by July.

Mr Dangote disclosed this when he received a Senate delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on a tour of the facility in Lagos on Sunday.

He explained that the date change was due to a delay that prompted the shift from the originally proposed date of June to mid-July.

“We had a bit of delay, but PMS will start coming out by the 10th to 15th of July. But then we want to keep it in the tank to make sure that it settles. So by the third week of July, we’ll be able to come out to take it into the market,” Mr Dangote said.

The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel in January.

Announcing the commencement of production, the company said the refinery had received six million barrels of crude oil at its two SPMs 25 kilometres from the shore.

The first crude delivery was done on 12 December 2023, and the sixth cargo was delivered on 8 January.

The company made a further move towards the commencement of the production of refined petroleum products with the receipt of an additional one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd).

Earlier in April, the company commenced supplying petroleum products to the local market.

