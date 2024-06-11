The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has appointed Chioma Onukogu as the Director of Board Affairs and Proceedings in the Office of the Secretary General and the General Secretariat, effective 16th April 2024.

Ms Onukogu, a Nigerian national, brings over 25 years of expertise in corporate governance and international development cooperation. Her extensive experience includes maintaining the integrity of the bank’s governance structures, resource mobilization and partnerships, managing country operations portfolios, and organizing high-level events.

Before this appointment, Ms Onukogu was the Chief Board Programme and Quality Control Coordinator and Acting Director, Board Affairs and Proceedings, effectively supporting the Secretary General in ensuring a high-performing General Secretariat.

Previously, Ms Onukogu was a Principal Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Officer, preparing key documents for the Mid-Term Review of ADF-13 and the ADF-14 replenishment, mobilizing trust fund resources, and managing partnerships. She also served as Country Programme Officer for Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe, coordinating the preparation of Country Strategy Papers and monitoring the Bank’s portfolio in these countries.

She holds a master’s degree in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of London, a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from the University of Lagos, a Graduate Diploma in Law from the University of Law, London, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Lagos.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Onukogu said: “I thank President Adesina for his leadership, and I am grateful to him for the trust and confidence reposed in me by this appointment. I look forward to working under the leadership of the Secretary General in facilitating the decision-making processes of the governance organs of the Bank and forging better working relationships with the shareholders in their joint effort to deliver high-quality operations in support of the vision of an Africa that is prosperous, inclusive, resilient and integrated.”

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, said: “Ms Onukogu is a well-tested hand at the Bank with good and blended work experience, having served in several key Departments across the Bank. Her strong experience in upholding the integrity of institutional and corporate governance structures of the Bank coupled with a strong institutional memory will be very useful in this role.”

