There are indications that Nigerians may be in for hard times beginning from Monday, 3 June, as a result of the indefinite strike action declared by Organised Labour.

Specifically, there may be nationwide power outages, fuel scarcity, and transportation disruptions, just as the nation’s seaports, schools, and hospitals, among other important government agencies and parastatals, may be put under lock.

This is because all affiliates of both trade unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have commenced mobilisation for total compliance with the planned strike.

In a notice of indefinite nationwide strike to all its affiliates on Saturday, the General Secretary of NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, enjoined them to mobilise all members for total compliance with the directive on the industrial action.

While urging all affiliates to ensure a comprehensive closure of all workplaces, he noted that the success of the action was dependent on members’ collective determination and resolve.

In the same vein, circulars issued by affiliate unions on Saturday, directed members across the nation to ensure full compliance with the NLC and TUC directive.

Circulars from the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR), and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), all urged their members to totally comply with the strike directive.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

For instance, a notice of indefinite strike by the MWUN directed its members in all ports nationwide, including jetties, terminals, and oil and gas platforms to effectively ensure total compliance with the strike as directed by the NLC and TUC.

John Ikemefuna, who is the Head, Media, MWUN, in a statement, said that the indefinite nationwide strike had become imperative, considering the failure of the Federal Government in the inconclusive national minimum wage negotiation as well as its refusal to reverse the hike in electricity tariff.

Similarly, NUEE’s acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, urged members to stop work from the early hours of Sunday.

NUPENG also called on its members to withdraw their services, raising fears of a possible fuel scarcity across the nation.

The General Secretary, NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale, said the union was deeply concerned and disturbed by the insensitive attitude of the Federal Government to the issue of negotiating a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers given the various socio-economic policies of the current administration that have impoverished the people.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has invited Labour to a meeting on Monday in a bid to avert a nationwide strike in the electricity sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

