The Ekiti State Government has urged electricity distribution companies (DisCos) operating in the state to ensure that all electricity consumers are metered to put an end to incidences of estimated billing.

The state Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mobolaji Aluko, gave the charge in Ado Ekiti during an engagement with concerned stakeholders on electricity matters.

He noted that arbitrary and outrageous electricity bills being imposed on un-metered houses had discouraged many consumers from paying their bills.

He lamented that the ugly trend was also discouraging investors from investing in the state, leading to a loss of revenue.

Mr Aluko, a professor, explained that the meeting was convened to address and put an end to estimated billing practices, and ensure that customers paid for only what they consumed with the provision of smart prepaid or postpaid meters.

Stressing that the DisCos were expected to meter all consumers as soon as possible, Mr Aluko enjoined all DisCos operating in the state to submit their comprehensive metering plans and strategies to the State Electricity Regulatory Bureau.

He said that Meter Asset Provider Companies would be made to register with the Bureau to ensure compliance in supplying standard meters, adding that the meters would also pass through the process of certification before they are acquired to guarantee good quality and reliable products.

The state Head of Service, Sunday Komolafe, in his goodwill message, emphasised that having many companies providing meters should not be an issue.

He stressed that the focus was to make use of certified companies that will deliver standard meter products.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, noted that the ongoing reforms initiated by the Biodun Oyebanji administration had turned Ekiti State into a trailblazer in power sector reform in the country.

He said the current moves of the state government in the power sector would act as a catalyst in improving the ease of doing business, and also allow the shared prosperity agenda of the Oyebanji administration to thrive more in the state.

In his contribution, the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State branch, Mr Olusegun Ojo, solicited instalment payments for consumers who were not privileged to pay at once to access the prepaid or postpaid meters.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olumide Ajayi, during his presentation, highlighted some key roles of the Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (EK-SERB) as an independent regulatory body for electricity demand and supply.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (EKSERB), Dare David, said that the establishment of EKSERB was done in accordance with the Ekiti State Electricity Power Sector Law 2023 to regulate electricity matters and operationalise the electricity market in the state to ensure reliable and sustainable power supply.

He solicited the continued support of all stakeholders for the efforts of the state government to improve service delivery in the power sector.

Responding on behalf of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), the General Manager of Ado Ekiti district, Mrs. Moyosola Akin- Afuye pledged its cooperation and readiness to work with the state towards achieving the desired goal.

