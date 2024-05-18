Elon Musk’s online platform X has removed another remnant from its Twitter past nearly 10 months after the tech mogul changed the social media service’s name.
The controversial multi-billionaire has removed twitter.com from profiles on the site. From now on, users who type in twitter.com will be directed to “x.com,” Mr Musk wrote on Friday.
Mr Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion. He renamed it saying that was necessary to show that his platform is much more than just a short messaging service.
In addition to a new function for calls, he also wants to make X a place for job searches and money transfers.
Following the takeover, Mr Musk relaxed content moderation rules and slashed that department’s staff.
Advertising revenue, which historically almost exclusively financed Twitter, collapsed.
Many advertisers feared that their brand names would appear alongside posts containing hate speech. X denies that there is a problem with hate speech on the platform.
(dpa/NAN)
