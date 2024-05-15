The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has selected 11 pre-shipment monitoring and evaluation agents for overseeing oil and gas exports.

The appointments, effective immediately, were disclosed in a circular dated 13 May, signed by Hassan Mahmud, the director of the Trade and Exchange Department at the apex bank.

According to the circular, the appointments are divided into nine pre-shipment inspection agents and two monitoring and evaluation agents.

The pre-shipment inspection agents listed in the circular include:

1. Neroli Technologies Limited

2. Holborn Oil and Gas Inter Ltd

3. Swede Control Intertek Ltd

4. Fel Tov Energy & Investment Ltd

5. JBIS Inter Resources Ltd

6. Patibon Services Ltd

7. Offshores Bulk Inspection Co Ltd

8. Candid Oil Services Ltd

9. Dakee Engineering and Construction Limited

The monitoring and evaluation agents appointed are:

1. Arlington Securities Nigeria Limited

2. DV Howells Nigeria Limited

The CBN also said the directive has been communicated to authorised dealers such as the Nigerian Customs Services, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Others are the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), all terminal operators, and all oil and gas companies.

