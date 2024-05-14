Multiple explosions were on Tuesday reported at the gas processing plant operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) at Gbarain, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gas plant feeds the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers.

Speaking to NAN on Tuesday evening, a community source said the explosion occurred on a pipeline feeding the gas plant.

A resident, Jessie David, claimed the blast was traced to a pipeline attacked by suspected vandals which led to explosions and eruption of thick smoke and gaseous emission.

He explained that the operator of the plant was alerted, and the line was isolated, reducing the pressure.

Confirming the incident, SPDC spokesman, Michael Adande, noted that the incident occurred near the facility and that the cause was yet to be ascertained.

“We are actively monitoring reports of smoke detected near our Gbarain Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa State.

“While the source appears to be external to our facility, we are in close communication with regulatory authorities to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of the surrounding communities,” Mr Adande said.

(NAN)

