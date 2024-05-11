Dana Air on Saturday announced that it has disengaged some of its staff members amid an operational audit being conducted by the nation’s regulatory authorities.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa, made this known in a statement Saturday morning.

The airline noted that the audit, currently underway, is a collaborative effort between Dana Air and the authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary standards and regulations.

“In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit,” Mr Ezenwa said.

“This decision has been made to ensure efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of operational procedures.

“The Management of Dana Air extends its sincere appreciation to all staff members for their resilience and dedication during this period of uncertainty. It recognises the difficulties that staff have had to endure and assures them that every effort is being made to resolve the situation promptly.”

The statement said that Dana Air reaffirmed “its commitment to full cooperation with the authorities to facilitate a smooth and expedited resolution” of the audit process.

It added that the airline remains committed to providing updates and support to its staff throughout the process and while these challenges are being addressed, it has commenced talks with lessors and are currently engaging stakeholders on the progress made so far.

“Dana Air therefore urges for calm and understanding from our very dedicated staff for their altruism and stakeholders,” the airline said.

Background

Last month, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Dana Airlines with immediate effect.

The directive was contained in a letter issued and endorsed by the NCAA Acting Director General, Chris Najomo, in Abuja. It said the action was based on “elevated safety concerns” posed by the airline.

The airline suspension came less than 48 hours after an aircraft (MD82 with registration marks 5SN-BKI) belonging to Dana Air experienced a runway incursion upon landing at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Abuja.

According to the airline, all the 83 passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft were evacuated safely.

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or fear as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism,” the airline said, adding that the country’s investigation Bureau and NCAA had been properly briefed about the incident.

Meanwhile, it was the second time within two years that the NCAA would suspend the airline’s AOC over safety violations. In 2022, the airline’s operation was halted after the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the regulatory authority came out negative.

READ ALSO: Dana aircraft overshoots runway in Lagos

On Saturday, the airline said its management is working diligently to address any concerns and is preparing a restart plan that will ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.

“Dana Air is confident that with the continued support of its staff and stakeholders, it will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever,” the statement said.

