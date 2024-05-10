The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Nigerian government to enforce regulations on global cryptocurrency trading platforms in the country.

The IMF suggested that the platforms be registered or licensed in the country.

The Fund made the recommendation in its latest staff report, released on Thursday, following the conclusion of its 2024 Article IV consultation with Nigeria.

Earlier in February, the Nigerian government shut down the operations of Binance and other crypto-asset trading platforms.

According to the IMF, these platforms should adhere to the same regulatory standards applied to traditional financial intermediaries, based on the principle of “same activity, same risk, and same regulation.”

Highlighting the importance of Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) measures, the IMF emphasised the need for effective supervision to ensure compliance among crypto trading platforms and other virtual asset service providers.

“Staff recommends that global crypto trading platforms be registered or licensed in Nigeria and subject to the same regulatory requirements applicable to financial intermediaries following the principle of same activity, same risk, and same regulation. Moreover, the authorities should ensure the application of AML/CFT preventive controls by crypto trading platforms and other virtual asset service providers through effective AML/CFT risk-based supervision,” the report read.

The IMF encouraged the CBN to develop an explicit and transparent FX intervention strategy, which sets out a volatility metric and threshold that would trigger an intervention.

The global institution also recommended that interventions should be conducted through an auction mechanism at market-based rates, with announcement of intervention amounts and rates.

“Such interventions should be symmetrical and temporary, which would also help preserve reserves. Interventions should not be used as a substitute for required macroeconomic policy adjustment needed to restore internal and external stability,” it said.

The IMF expressed concern about the potential impact of legislative amendments to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, saying that certain provisions in the current draft bill, such as the establishment of a ‘Coordinating Committee for Monetary and Fiscal Policies’ chaired by the Minister of Finance, could weaken the autonomy and governance of the central bank.

“Several elements in the current draft Bill as disclosed in the public domain would, if enacted, significantly weaken the institutional framework and its independence, e.g., the envisaged ‘Coordinating Committee for Monetary and Fiscal Policies’ chaired by the Minister of Finance could undermine the autonomy of the CBN and its Monetary Policy Committee, which is separately chaired by the Governor of the CBN. The draft bill also does not include recommendations by the Safeguards Assessment,” the report read.

