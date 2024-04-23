An aircraft belonging to Dana Air experienced a runway incursion upon landing on Tuesday at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from multiple sources working at the airport that the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m., shortly after the aircraft landed at the MM2 wing of the airport.

No casualties were reported.

“We are monitoring the incident. All passengers are disembarking from the aircraft now,” said an airport official, who does not want his name in print since he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

Another official said they are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, but passengers onboard are safe.

Dana Air speaks

In a statement by Kingsley Ezenwa, the Head of Corporate Communications at Dana Air, the airline said it is relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers onboard the aircraft and crew members are safe and healthy.

“Dana Air regrets to inform the public of a runway incursion involving one of our aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos today, 23/04/2,” the statement said.

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.”

According to the statement, the incident has been reported to the Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for appropriate action.

“The aircraft involved has been grounded by our maintenance team for further investigation,” the airline said.

“We wish to reassure our passengers that their safety will always be our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement added.

