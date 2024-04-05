Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday afternoon struck out the money laundering allegations (counts five and six) levelled against controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky appeared before the court on a six-count charge brought against him by EFCC bothering on naira abuse and other offences.

Read also EFCC to arraign Bobrisky for alleged money laundering, other offences

But before the charge was read to the defendant, the EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, prayed the court to strike out counts five and six (money laundering charges) and arraign him on counts one to four.

Consequently, Justice Awogboro struck out counts five and six.

Details later…

