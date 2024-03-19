Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Adaora Umeoji as its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 June.

This appointment marks the first time a female executive will hold the position in the bank. Her appointment, however, is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank made this disclosure on Tuesday, in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), signed by Michael Osilima, its secretary.

Mrs Umeoji’s new role follows the expiration of the tenure of Ebenezer Onyeagwu on 31 May.

According to the disclosure, the decision by the board of directors is in line with the bank’s tradition of grooming exceptional talents from within its ranks for leadership positions.

Bringing nearly thirty years of banking experience to her new role, Mrs Umeoji has been serving as the deputy managing director of Zenith Bank since 28 October 2016 and has close to thirty years of cognate banking experience of which twenty-six years has been with Zenith Bank.

Mrs Umeoji is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, having completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP).

She also holds a certificate in the Global Banking Program from Columbia Business School. Her educational journey includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Baze University, Abuja.

She holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar, and also a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University, USA.

She holds a Certificate in Economics for Business from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management, USA, and has attended various management programmes in renowned Universities around the world including the Strategic Thinking and Management programme at Wharton Business School, USA.

She also attended the executive programme in strategic management and has a certificate in Leading Global Business all from Harvard Business School, USA.

She is a fellow of notable professional bodies including the Chartered Banker Institute, UK, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Management, Institute of Credit Administration, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria among others.

In 2022, the federal government of Nigeria honoured Mrs Umeoji with Officer of the Order of the Niger, as a recognition of her contributions to nation-building. She is a Peace Advocate of the United Nations (UN-POLAC).

According to the disclosure, she has impacted many lives through her philanthropic and humanitarian activities through her NGOs, including Pink Breathe Cancer Foundation and the Adorable Foundation which educates and caters to cancer patients and indigent children education, especially the girl child.

“As a result of her passion for promoting professionalism in the banking industry and improving the well-being of the less privileged, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON founded the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN), a platform she uses to promote ethical banking and service to humanity.

“She is a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI) and was awarded a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester by His Holiness Pope Francis,” the disclosure read.

