The founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, has expressed his dismay over comments made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the funeral of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

The funeral, held in Rivers State, followed the death of Mr Wigwe, his wife, son, and others in a helicopter crash in the United States last month.

In a post on his X page, Mr Peterside recounted that Mr Akpabio began his address by lamenting that former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, received a better reception than himself.

Expressing his disapproval, Mr Peterside questioned the appropriateness of making jokes and political jibes at a solemn event.

He described Mr Akpabio’s remarks as “self-centred and totally insensitive.”

“For the record, I was among those who found the Senate President’s comments at the Wigwe Family Funeral in PH to be in poor taste. He began by lamenting that PeterObi received greater applause than he (Akpabio) got & later told us to join him in consoling the widow who was lying in one of the 3 caskets in front of him. Jokes? Political jibes at a solemn Combined Funeral? Methinks that was self-centred & totally insensitive,” he wrote.

Mr Wigwe, along with his wife Chizoba and son Chizi, died in a helicopter accident in the United States on 9 February.

Their bodies were laid to rest on Saturday at their ancestral home in Isiokpo, the headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Controversial Comments

In a viral video posted on X, Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers State, urged the political class to reflect on the essence of their struggle and political activities.

He questioned the motives behind the intense political battles, asking if it was necessary to resort to violence and aggression.

“What is this struggle all about? You want to kill, you want to bury, what is it all about? Is it not enough today to ask ourselves why are we struggling?

“Why are we not making an impact in the lives of our people? Please, political class, let’s go home with that question, and be answering it in our minds, and reflecting it in what we do,” Mr Fubara said.

In a direct response to Mr Fubara, Mr Akpabio said: “I will answer you. We are not talking politics. In 2006, I wanted to become the deputy governor and the then-deputy governor invited me and said this office has no money, there is nothing in it. I don’t know why you still insist on removing me from here and taking over.

“So, a woman who went with me said Your Excellency, don’t wait for impeachment, just resign since there is nothing in it (the office).”

According to the Senate President, the deputy governor stood up and started punching the woman.

“I said Your Excellency, don’t punch the woman, she is telling the truth, there is nothing in it. That’s why I want it because you are too big for it.

“Your Excellency, Governor Fubara, if there is nothing in the struggle, don’t struggle,” Mr Akpabio said.

The statement has since generated heated debates on social media, amid criticisms from many users of the X platform.

“Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has shown he lacks emotional intelligence. What Governor Fubara said at the burial of Herbert Wigwe is the only takeaway from this tragedy: ‘After everything, we will leave this life. There’s nothing we struggle for.’ The only word to describe Akpabio is – petty. The Pastor did well in putting him in his place,” Ozii Baba, a tweep, said.

“The nonsense Akpabio displayed at Wigwe’s burial just shows how immature and insensitive he is. A family is hurting mourning the death of their son, his wife, and his child and you turned it into a political battle throwing bangs left to right. Nah, if I was Wigwe’s family, I’d shut you up immediately, you must be nuts!!!!,” another X user, Sports Doctor, wrote.

Onovo Nkem, another X user, said: “Akpabio is overrated, unintelligent and insensitive. Men of his character should be nowhere near power.”

