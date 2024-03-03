President Bola Tinubu has assured global investors that his administration would remove all obstacles hindering the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The president gave the assurance at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum held in Doha on Sunday.

He urged genuine investors to report to him directly, any official who obstructed progress or asked for a bribe in the course of any dealings in Nigeria.

The president said Nigeria was ready for serious business as his administration would deal with entrenched interests that had been undermining investors’ confidence in the country’s economy.

Mr Tinubu pledged to remove all bottlenecks standing in the way of profitable and legitimate enterprise.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past.

“Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced, it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me.

“Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward. Do not let perceptions become a hindrance to your will to invest.

“Nigeria is serious about revolutionising investment promotion. We are removing obstacles today and we are going to continue to remove all obstacles.

“We have done so much within nine months. And I am assuring you, it is free entry and free exit. Your funds will flow smoothly into and out of our country,’’ Tinubu further assured.

He noted that the war against corruption and insecurity in Nigeria had been strengthened with the appointment of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, as National Security Adviser.

“My responsibility is to tell you that Nigeria is open for business and to assure you that your investments are safe in our hands.

“We have men and women of great reputation here. And we believe we can forge a good committee that will advance our discussions to fruitful conclusions.

“A nation is an artificial entity unless there are good people to drive it. People build great nations and we have great people. We are ready,’’ President Tinubu stressed.

He observed that Nigeria possesses vast opportunities in various fields.

“We have oil and gas; we have solid minerals. I do not see why we cannot become prolific partners in exploring iron ore, as well as steel production, and energy across the board.

“I am here to give you assurances in all spheres: tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and many other opportunities that abound around us.

“Do not be the investors who miss out on the golden opportunity we present,’’ the president admonished.

In his remarks, Mohammed Al-Thani, the Qatari minister of Commerce and Industry, said Qatar looked forward to exploring opportunities in Nigeria, owing to its large market.

He said Qatar was prioritising new investments in low-carbon initiatives, mineral products, petroleum chemicals, industry, and consumables.

“We look forward to working with our Nigerian counterparts to achieve our joint objectives in these sectors,’’ the minister said.

Mr Tinubu was accompanied to the event by governors, ministers, Mr Ribadu and members of the Nigerian business community. (NAN)

