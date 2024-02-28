The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday said Tower 70 along its 330kV Gwagwalada-Katampe transmission line has been vandalised.

A statement by the TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, noted that the incident reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW.

She said the vandalization of the line occurred on 26 February, at about 11.32 p.m.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that Tower 70 along its 330kV Gwagwalada -Katampe transmission line has been vandalised with the tower standing precariously on the ground. The sad incident occurred on the 26th of February, 2024, at about 11.32 pm,” Ms Mbah said.

At the said time, she said the Gwagwalada-Katampe transmission line tripped at the Gwagwalada transmission substation and trial reclosure by TCN operators failed, necessitating a physical patrol of the line.

“The TCN lines and patrol team discovered that the four (4) tower footings of Tower 70 were vandalized, destroying the tower legs and causing the tower to stand on the ground, supported by conductors. The incident has reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, TCN said it has mobilized to the site of the incident and has commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.

“We reiterate the need for vigilance in the fight against vandalism of power equipment. It is important that we report suspicious movements around all power equipment to security operatives or the nearest TCN offices nationwide,” she said.

In recent times, vandalism of the transmission infrastructures and distribution equipment has been a common occurrence in the country.

See photos of the vandalised transmission line below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

