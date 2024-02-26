The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, has given a final resolution on the NACCIMA-Qatar Chamber of Commerce Business Summit, slated to take place on 3 March 2024, at the Grand Sheraton, Doha, Qatar.

In a statement, Mr Oye said the misunderstanding surrounding the event stemmed from a diplomatic correspondence that was regrettably misinterpreted.

According to him, “The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) is pleased to address the concerns that have recently arisen regarding the NACCIMA-Qatar Chamber of Commerce Business Summit, slated to occur on March 3, 2024, at the Grand Sheraton, Doha, Qatar.

“This event, poised to serve as a cornerstone in the facilitation of international business cooperation, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing dialogue and collaboration between Nigeria and the State of Qatar.

“Recent events have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upcoming Business Summit, stemming from a diplomatic correspondence that was regrettably misinterpreted. We are delighted to announce that this matter has been thoroughly resolved following the issuance of a subsequent note verbale dated February 23, 2024, by the Qatari Embassy in Nigeria.

“This clarifying document reaffirms the commitment of the Qatari Chamber of Commerce to hosting this momentous summit, alongside NACCIMA, in conjunction with the esteemed visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Qatar.”

The NACCIMA boss noted that the “event aims to explore commercial and investment opportunities across key sectors, including oil & gas, manufacturing, agro-business, construction, real estate, ICT, renewable energy, solid minerals, and the service sector.”

He further stated, “NACCIMA, with profound regret, acknowledges the inconvenience and concerns that this misunderstanding may have caused to prospective participants from both Nigeria and Qatar, especially the Nigerian government. We take this opportunity to express our sincerest apologies for any disruption or distress this situation may have occasioned.

“As a beacon of foreign direct investment and a leading force not only within Nigeria but on the global stage, NACCIMA remains steadfast in its mission to foster and enhance international business relations.

“Our role within the world Chamber of Commerce community is a testament to our commitment to elevating Nigerian businesses to a platform of global recognition and success.

“The upcoming Business Summit in Doha reflects this commitment, offering a unique opportunity for Nigerian businesses to engage directly with their Qatari counterparts across a multitude of sectors. This initiative stands as a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral economic cooperation and to showcase the vast potential and opportunities within Nigeria’s vibrant economy.”

Mr Oye said, “We urge all prospective participants to pre-register with NACCIMA per the event protocols. This will ensure your access to the venue and facilitate a seamless and productive experience at the summit.”

“NACCIMA looks forward with great anticipation to a successful Business Summit on March 3, 2024. We are confident that this event will mark a significant step forward in our shared journey towards fostering a robust and dynamic economic partnership between Nigeria and the State of Qatar,” the statement added.

