The government of Qatar has reversed its earlier position not to host a business meeting with Nigerian businesses on the sideline of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the country next month.

The Qatari embassy in Abuja in a “Note Verbale” dated 23 February to the protocol department of Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry, said the “Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host” the Business and Investment Forum on the margins of President Tinubu’s visit.

The embassy had earlier said it could not host the side event, leading to criticisms from some Nigerians.

President Tinubu is scheduled to travel to Qatar for a State Visit on 2nd and 3rd March.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the presidency earlier clarified that the business forum is a private sector-led meeting on the sidelines of the president’s visit.

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has also confirmed that the business forum will be held.

“We wish to reassure all prospective participants and our business community that the event is being prepared with the highest level of dedication and professionalism, aiming to foster stronger business ties between our two countries,” said NACCIMA’s President, Dele Oye, in a statement.

He noted that the event is a significant element of the broader context of President Tinubu’s state visit to Qatar.

The Business and Investment Forum is organised in collaboration with Qatar’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and according to NACCIMA, it is designed to provide an unparalleled platform for Nigerian businesses to engage with their Qatari counterparts.

“This event aims to explore commercial and investment opportunities across key sectors, including oil & gas, manufacturing, agro-business, construction, real estate, ICT, renewable energy, solid minerals, and the service sector,” Mr Oye said.

Mr Oye said his organisation is in close communication with the relevant authorities and stakeholders and intends to provide a comprehensive update and advisory regarding the trip on or before 5 p.m. on Sunday (today).

“Please rest assured that no decision to cancel the event has been made at this point,” he assured.

