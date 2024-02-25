The government of Qatar has reversed its earlier position not to host a business meeting with Nigerians on the sideline of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the country next month.
The Qatari embassy in Abuja in a “Note Verbale” dated 23 February to the protocol department of Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry, said the “Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host” the Business and Investment Forum on the margins of President Tinubu’s visit. The embassy had earlier said it could not host the side event, leading to criticisms from some Nigerians.
President Tinubu is scheduled to travel to Qatar for a State Visit on 2nd and 3rd March.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999