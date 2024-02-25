The government of Qatar has reversed its earlier position not to host a business meeting with Nigerians on the sideline of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the country next month.

The Qatari embassy in Abuja in a “Note Verbale” dated 23 February to the protocol department of Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry, said the “Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host” the Business and Investment Forum on the margins of President Tinubu’s visit. The embassy had earlier said it could not host the side event, leading to criticisms from some Nigerians.

President Tinubu is scheduled to travel to Qatar for a State Visit on 2nd and 3rd March.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

