The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said it is exploring the possibility of relocating some of its units from Abuja to Lagos.

The commission disclosed this in a memo with reference CSA/HGA/MRP/ML/001 dated 14 February and signed by its executive commissioner, Kelechi Ofoegbu.

The memo is titled ‘Movement to Lagos’.

The commission said the relocation was driven by the need to enhance its service delivery, reduce operational costs and make adequate utilisation of its assets in Lagos.

The memo noted that all departments should submit the names of requested units before the 23rd of February.

The memo read in part: “In line with our objective of improving organisational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos. This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational costs and make adequate utilisation of our assets in Lagos.

“Consequently, we are requesting that each department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently and with minimal supervision. “Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23rd February 2024.”

The development comes days after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a plan to transfer some of its units from Abuja to Lagos.

The federal government through the Ministry of Aviation also unveiled its intentions to transfer the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos to improve operational efficiency and cut costs.

