Access Bank says it is cooperating with US authorities who are investigating the fatal helicopter crash that led to the death of the bank’s chief executive, Herbert Wigwe.

In its first reaction since the news of the crash went viral on Saturday, the bank did not confirm that Mr Wigwe, his wife and his son were in the crashed helicopter.

“We have received numerous enquiries concerning an airplane crash in the USA,” bank spokesperson Olufisayo Osindeinde wrote in an early Sunday statement.

“Presently, we lack specific information; however, we are actively collaborating with US authorities who will furnish updates.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border. Apart from Mr Wigwe, his wife and his son, at least three other people are believed to have died in the crash.

Although Access has yet to confirm the death, many Nigerians including those who had access to Mr Wigwe have confirmed it and publicly expressed their condolences.

These include former finance minister and head of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a former Abia governor Orji Kalu.

Details later…

