FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has appointed Roger Adou as the Managing Director, effective 1 January 2024.

The Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Ore Famurewa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Mr Adou will report to Ali Khan, President, Middle East, Pakistan and Africa Business Group (MEPA), and will be based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Before his new appointment as the Managing Director, Mr Adou was the Regional Director for FrieslandCampina West Africa, overseeing a region comprising 18 countries in West and Central Africa.

With over 21 years of experience in the FMCG industry in Africa, Mr Adou is a seasoned business leader adept at managing multicultural and diverse teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Moyo Ajekigbe, the Chairman, Board of Directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, said, “We warmly welcome Roger Adou and wish him huge success in his new role.

“We are confident his strategic vision and industry expertise will drive growth and continued success for the company.”

READ ALSO:

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Adou expressed enthusiasm about the challenges and opportunities ahead.

“I am truly honoured and excited about leading the company to attain new heights of success and eagerly anticipate the journey ahead.

“With a commitment to excellence, I look forward to steering the company as we continue to nourish Nigerians with high-quality and affordable dairy nutrition, now and in the future,” he said.

Mr Adou joined FrieslandCampina in 2019 and succeeds Ben Langat who after an impactful tenure of almost seven years in FrieslandCampina, has decided to continue his career outside the company.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

