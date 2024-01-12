President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) to be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA):

(1) MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

(2) MDGIF Executive Director — Oluwole Adama

(3) MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Joseph Tolorunshe

(4) NMDPRA Chief Executive — Farouk Ahmed

(5) Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

READ ALSO:

(6) Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

(7) MDGIF Independent Member — Amina Maina (North-East)

(8) MDGIF Independent Member — Edet David Ubong (South-South)

(9) MDGIF Independent Member — Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)

The president mandates the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 12, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

