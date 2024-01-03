Seplat Energy said Wednesday that installation works at the ANOH gas plant, a joint venture between the energy company and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited, have attained mechanical completion.

The feat, achieved on 29 December, will allow Nigeria’s biggest energy company by market value to ramp up gas production by roughly twofold once operations start.

“Once completed, ANOH will provide two income streams for Seplat: wet gas sales from OML 53 to the gas plant and dividends from the joint venture ANOH Gas Processing Company, which will operate the plant,” CEO Roger Brown said in a statement.

The first phase has a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day, with the facility expected to deliver dry gas, condensate and LPG to customers. It is targeting the domestic market for the gas and LPG and the international market for the condensates.

Seplat Energy had expected the project to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023 but third-party delays meant it would be delayed some three months behind schedule.

“The other key steps to first gas, as outlined in the Company’s Interim Results announcement, were the drilling and hook-up of the Upstream wells and completion of essential third-party infrastructure: the OB3 pipeline river crossing and Spur Line connecting OB3 to the gas plant,” Seplat Energy said in a statement.

“Completion of the third well (ASSN-05) was previously announced and the fourth and final well (ASSN-06) planned ahead of first gas has also now been completed by the upstream unit operator, SPDC,” it added.

The company now awaits the completion of key plant pre-commissioning activities and third-party infrastructure, which will set the commissioning of the plant and the start of operations in motion.

Seplat Energy is dual-listed on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos and on the London Stock Exchange.

