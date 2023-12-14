A former Group Managing Director (GMD) and acting alternate chairman of the board of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Thomas John, is dead.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced that Mr John passed at the age of 84.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company, in a statement on Thursday, said Mr John was a quintessential administrator and oil & gas industry professional.

He was the 5th GMD of NNPC, succeeding the late Aret Adams from April 1990 to June 1992.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced the death of a former Group Managing Director (GMD) and Acting Alternate Chairman of the Board of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Thomas Maurice Asuquo John, at the age of 84,” Mr Soneye said in the statement.

“He was also a Non-Executive Director of South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), Executive Chairman of Hydropec Engineering Services Ltd, and former Non-Executive Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., among other positions.”

Mr Soneye expressed condolences on behalf of the entire management and staff of the company.

“On behalf of the entire NNPC Ltd Management and Staff, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, extends the company’s heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, family, friends and relatives during this very trying period. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

