Companies paid N1.75 trillion as taxes in the third quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) declared in its Company Income Tax (CIT) Q3 2023 report released in Abuja on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, the CIT collections in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 115.9 per cent compared to what was obtained in the corresponding period of 2022.

According to the report, the third quarter payment shows a growth rate of 14.27 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis compared to the N1.53 trillion CIT paid in the second quarter of 2023.

The report explained that local payments received were N651.63 billion, while foreign CIT payments contributed N1.10 trillion in the third quarter of 2023.

It explained also that on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Education sector recorded the highest growth rate at 59.6 per cent, followed by public administration and defence, and compulsory social security at 57.04 per cent.

“On the other hand, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods-and-services-producing activities of households for own use had the lowest growth rate at minus 74.34 per cent.

“This was followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities at minus 73.25 per cent,’’ it stated.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the report showed that the largest shares in Q3 2023 were ICT at 26.18 per cent, manufacturing at 23.9 per cent and mining and quarrying at 11.86 per cent.

The NBS stated that on the other hand, activities of households as employers, and undifferentiated goods-and services-producing activities of households for their own use recorded the least share at 0.0 per cent.

“This was followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities at 0.04 per cent and activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies at 0.10 per cent,’’ it added.

(NAN)

