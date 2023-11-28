The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has said that the Abuja-bound aircraft that landed in Asaba, Delta State, on Sunday, was not due to bad weather, contrary to the claim of the airline.

The aircraft, belonging to United Nigeria Airlines Limited, landed at Asaba International Airport in Delta State, instead of Abuja, causing confusion among air passengers.

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano State, who was a passenger on the flight, shared an account of the incident in a post on his X handle.

“We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja, only for us to realise that we landed in Asaba,” Mr Tanko-Yakasai wrote at about 4:22 p.m. on Sunday.

Shortly after the incident was reported, the airline in a statement by its spokesperson, Uchegbu Achilleus-Chud, explained that the affected aircraft, NUA 0504, was “temporarily diverted to Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.”

“A United Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM@ in Lagos enroute Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather,” the airline said.

But in his reaction, Mr Keyamo maintained that there was no bad weather in Abuja on the said day and what happened was an administrative mistake on the part of the airline. He explained that the aircraft was operated through a wet lease arrangement and the crew members were foreigners.

Wet leasing refers to leasing an aircraft with pilots, cabin crew, maintenance or insurance, and typically applies to longer timeframes.

Mr Keyamo disclosed that he listened to the communication between the tower and the pilot, as released by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). According to him, the pilot confirmed to the tower that the plane was heading to Asaba, not Abuja.

“It was clear that when the pilot was taking off from Lagos, he was headed to Asaba, not Abuja.

“Whereas the flight was headed to Abuja. There was no weather problem in Abuja. It was a question of a wet lease where the pilot and the crew were all foreigners, not Nigerians,” he said.

The NCAA already said that it was investigating the incident to forestall future reoccurrence.

