Net profit at the financial services organisation FCMB Group came in 114.4 per cent stronger for the nine months to September compared to a year ago, its unaudited earnings report showed on Monday.

The results were boosted by a significantly improved interest income and foreign exchange gains, which lenders in Nigeria are leveraging to improve profit.

The after-tax profit of N49.2 billion has already outgrown its bottom line for full-year 2022 by 57.9 per cent even though there is one more quarter to go, thanks to growth in nearly all its income sources.

The group reported gross earnings in the sum of N351.5 billion, a three-quarter increase over last year’s figure, according to the document posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange.

Net interest income, which accounts for the difference between what lenders charge on loans and how much they pay savers for keeping their deposits, rose 29.5 per cent to N120.5 billion.

“We continue to leverage our unique Group structure to build a technology driven ecosystem that is fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in the communities we serve,” FCMB Group said in a separate statement.

“This strategy is enabling us to deliver robust performance in spite of the challenging domestic and global environment.”

Net fee & commission climbed to N32.2 billion from N27.2 billion. FCMB Group’s foreign exchange gains surged 41 times to N54.8 billion, buoyed by a sharp devaluation of the naira in June and subsequent depreciation in the value of the local currency, causing the group’s assets denominated in foreign currency to shoot up dramatically on conversion to naira.

One major dark spot on the financials that blighted what would have been a perfect performance was a big drop in credit quality. The group put aside N57 billion to cover potentially problematic compared to N18.7 billion a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit came to N55.1 billion, up from N26.5 billion, while after-tax profit rose to N49.2 billion from N22.9 billion.

Total comprehensive income for the period stood at N84.2 billion compared to N23.6 billion a year earlier, boosted by currency translation gains from the group’s foreign operations.

