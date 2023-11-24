Traders in Enugu State have lamented the worsening economic situation occasioned by the high inflation rate in Nigeria.

The traders stated this in Enugu on Thursday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Some of the traders who spoke to NAN said the inflation was negatively affecting the prices of goods in the market, as they kept increasing daily.

They appealed to the federal government to urgently tackle the rising inflation in the country.

A trader at Abakpa-Nike market, Ugonna Ebo, who deals in plastics, said that his business was always confronted with constant price change.

Mr Ebo noted that the development was slowing down his business, as customers complained of price increases, which most times scared them away from patronage.

He said that a quality plastic bucket, which used to sell at N500 before now, was sold at N1,200, adding that customers who could not afford the quality one, were forced to buy inferior buckets.

READ ALSO:

According to him, many of my customers are seeking alternatives to cushion the effect of the bad economy in the country.

A food seller at Ogbete Market, who did not want her name mentioned in the report, said the inflation was worse in food commodities, making it difficult for average Nigerians to feed well.

She said that rice, which was a staple food for many Nigerians, was now considered luxury for the rich, as a 50kg bag of foreign rice was selling at between N55,000 and N60,000 while the local rice now sold for between N42,000 and N45,000.

She wondered how the low-income earners and the poor people would survive in the present difficult economic situation, which she said would not improve any time soon.

A young woman, Chidera Ani, who runs a provision store at New Heaven Market, said she was on the verge of closing down her shop, as she could not cope with the soaring prices of goods in the market.

She lamented that most of her customers, who preferred to buy soft drinks like Coca-Cola and others have stopped doing so, especially with the price adjustment to N300, as against N200 previously sold.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

