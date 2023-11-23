The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has signed an agreement with Sterling Bank to provide N5 billion in loans to small businesses nationwide.

This was made known in a statement issued Wednesday by Adeshina Peter, the SMEDAN Director General spokesperson in Abuja.

According to the statement, the loan facility offers a single-digit interest rate of 9 per cent, making it one of the most appealing credit options for Nigeria’s SMEs.

“The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was officially signed on Wednesday, November 22, at the SMEDAN Corporate Headquarters in Idu, Abuja. Charles Odii, the Director-General of SMEDAN, and Abubakar Suleiman, the Managing Director/CEO of Sterling Bank, executed the agreement,” the statement noted.

To access the loan, the statement said small businesses must register with SMEDAN and complete an application form by logging on to www.smedan.gov.ng/smedansterling, following which the bank will process the application for disbursement.

“This opportunity is available nationwide to small businesses across all sectors, with loan options ranging from ₦250,000 to ₦2,500,000,” the statement said.

Significance

The agency said that the initiative marks a significant stride in fulfilling SMEDAN’s commitment to fostering prosperity by facilitating the growth of small businesses through enhanced financial access.

The move is pivotal considering SMEs’ crucial role in revitalising the Nigerian economy for growth-oriented economic reforms and support.

The statement noted that the development follows an agreement with the Anambra State government by SMEDAN to provide a billion naira loan portfolio for small businesses in the state.

“The ₦5 billion agreement with Sterling Bank represents a key demonstration and fulfilment of the pledge,” SMEDAN said.

At the signing event, Mr Odii described the occasion as an important milestone in the agency’s efforts to stimulate economic growth and drive prosperity by enhancing SME access to finance.

“We believe that the financial support, which comes at a very competitive rate, will help SMEs expand operations, hire additional employees, and contribute to an overall upswing in beneficial trade and economic activities,” he said.

According to the statement, the ₦5 billion loan agreement with Sterling Bank has a duration period of 24 months, and repayment will commence after a minimum period of three months, enabling small businesses to fully leverage the facility.

It said application for the loan through the SMEDAN portal has commenced, and disbursement is expected to begin in two weeks.

On his part, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, said the partnership with SMEDAN was done to provide prompt access to finance for small businesses and guide them through a formalisation process crucial for sustainability and access to funds.

He said this includes record-keeping, separation of personnel from business finances, and investment in competitive strategies to stand out and succeed.

