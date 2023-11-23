Jaiz Bank has announced the appointment of Haruna Musa, who until this October was an executive director at the financial services group Guaranty Trust Holding Company, as its substantive managing and chief executive officer.

His appointment followed an approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the non-interest bank said in a Wednesday statement.

Mr Musa is succeeding Ahmed Hassan, who retires from the bank at the end of this year.

From January 1993 to June 1997, he was an agricultural officer at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Abuja.

He has over 28 years of firsthand experience in banking, 22 of which he had at Guaranty Trust Bank from March 2001 to October 2023.

He was an executive director at the lender for eight years.

He took that role in October 2015 alongside the position of Head, Northeast & Public Sector, Abuja Divisions on the board of Guaranty Trust Bank.

Mr Musa began his banking career as a banking officer at United Bank for Africa between June 1997 and December 1998 before leaving for FSB International Bank where he was a senior banking officer until 2001.

He is versed in SME banking, retail banking, public sector, corporate banking, business banking and commercial banking.

A graduate of agriculture from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria which he attended from 1987 to 1991, Mr Musa holds a postgraduate diploma in management from the same institution.

“He holds an MBA, MSc in Finance and Management from Cranfield University, United Kingdom and is undergoing a PhD in Islamic Banking & Finance at the Universiti Utara in Malaysia,” the statement said.

“He also served separately as a Non-Executive Director with GT Bank (Cote D’Ivoire Ltd) and Chairman of the Board Audit Committee from March 2015 to October 2023, where he contributed to the turnaround of the Bank from a loss position to consistent profitability,” it added.

