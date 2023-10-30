MTN Nigeria turned in a materially weaker net profit for the nine months to September as a steady decline in the value of the naira left its earnings hostage to foreign exchange loss, which surged to N232.8 billion for the company from N27.9 billion a year ago.

The local subsidiary of Africa’s biggest mobile network operator surpassed turnover for the corresponding period of last year by more than two-fifths as a big bulge in data revenue helped drive the top line to N1.8 trillion according to its earnings report published on Monday.

MTN Nigeria signed on 3.6 million new active data users to its network within the period, pushing its total active users 13.3 per cent to 43.1 million, while its mobile subscribers were also 4.8 per cent up at 77.6 million.

Operating costs generally quickened by 34.7 per cent, the company pinning it down to higher lease rental costs impacted by naira devaluation, inflationary pressures, steeper energy costs, the 2023 Finance Act and the introduction of VAT on tower leases effective.

Operating profit principally took a bashing from a direct network operating costs and depreciation of property and equipment which jumped 34 and 21.5 per cent respectively to N447.6 billion and N156.8 billion.

“The liberalisation of the forex management in June 2023 resulted in a 68.5% upward movement in the exchange rate from N461/$1 in December 2022 to N777/US$ at the end of September, resulting in higher cost of doing business,” CEO Karl Toriola said in a separate statement.

“Our fintech business continued to gain traction, recovering from the slowdown in H1. Active wallets rose by 1.6 million to 3.6 million, with over 293k MoMo agents and 197k merchants demonstrating the underlying momentum in the ecosystem,” he added.

Off the back of the naira devaluation which significantly increased repayment obligations in local currency, finance costs surged 173.4 per cent to N397.1 billion in blow to pre-tax, which fell to N232.5 billion from N400.7 billion a year prior. Profit after tax fell to N147.4 billion from N269 billion.

MTN Nigeria said in a regulatory filing on Monday it has decided to appeal a recent ruling of Nigeria’s Tax Authority Tribunal upholding a principal value-added-tax liability of $47.8 million against the company for the periods covering 2007 and 2010-2017 as issued by the FIRS.

