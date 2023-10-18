United Capital Plc anchored its 9.7 per cent profit growth in the year to September on a fairly stronger investment income when most of its key revenue sources witnessed a retreat from figures reported a year ago.

The company provides investment banking, financial advisory, trusteeship, fund management and issuing house services among a cocktail of offerings.

Net investment income contributed the most to the revenue kitty, yet its part would even have been greater were it not for the run of high-interest expense in the fund management space, which ate up a far larger portion of the gross investment income.

As much as 80 per cent of gross investment income was paid both to investors as returns on the cash they entrusted to the investment house to manage on their behalf and also to creditors, leaving the company with only a little afterwards.

United Capital Plc holds over N820 billion as assets under management.

Gross earnings, at N17.5 billion, were 20.4 per cent higher than a year ago, according to United Capital’s unaudited report issued on Tuesday.

Both fees & commission income and net trading income declined compared to 2022 levels but other income, rising 74.8 per cent to N2 billion, helped soften the blow of the drop in earnings.

The financial services group this year ventured into consumer finance after obtaining a permit from the Central Bank of Nigeria to set up a microfinance unit and has forged a strategic alliance with two leading Swiss investment banks to extend its operations to Europe.

Other operating expenses were up by 75.5 per cent as the cost of doing business rocketed in the face of Nigeria’s sticky inflation, which surpassed an eighteen-year high in September.

Pre-tax profit came to N9.7 billion from N9.1 billion, while profit for the period jumped to N8.5 billion from N7.7 billion.

United Capital earned N28.8 billion as other comprehensive income in the form of fair value gains on investments in equity and debt instruments. That pushed its total comprehensive income for the period to N37.2 billion relative to N8 billion in the same period of last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

