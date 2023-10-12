The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, on Thursday said that private sector financing can promote infrastructural development and deepen economic growth in Nigeria.

Mr Yuguda, who noted that the availability of infrastructure is crucial to raising the living standard of Nigerians, spoke at a pre-event news conference on the forthcoming West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMAC) in Lagos.

The conference with the theme: “Infrastructural Deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West Africa Capital Market,” will be held in Lagos on 25 October. It is being organised by the West Africa Capital Market Integration Council (WACMIC).

Speaking in Lagos Thursday, the SEC boss called on the private sector to rise to the challenge of sourcing long-term financing from the capital market to fund the infrastructure deficit in the West African sub-region.

“In many countries, provision of infrastructure has been steadily moving away from government to the private sector, owing to increasing demand and reduced ability of the government to fund infrastructure alone,” he said.

“Infrastructure deficit refers to a situation where there is insufficient infrastructure relative to the needs of the population.”

Mr Yuguda said the need to tackle the infrastructure deficit in the sub-region and embrace principles of sustainable finance to promote economic development would be among the issues to be discussed at the conference.

“This (infrastructure) deficit poses a significant challenge to the region’s sustainable development,” he said.

“To address this gap, there is a growing need to adopt innovative financing mechanisms and sustainable financing options to mobilise the desired funds to meet the region’s critical infrastructure needs, foster economic growth and achieve Sustainable Development Goals.”

Mr Yuguda said the availability of infrastructure such as power, telecommunications, roads, railways, schools, hospitals, shopping malls and hotels remains crucial to improving the living standard of the people.

He explained that with Nigeria’s booming population, the nation needs enhanced investment in infrastructure to improve the people’s livelihood and reduce brain drain.

“The population is increasing, and we need adequate infrastructure in Nigeria to raise living standards,” he said.

He added that the forthcoming conference would bring together experts, regulators, policymakers and industry leaders who would share insights, experiences and strategies to proffer solutions to the region’s infrastructure deficit.

“The WACMAC 2023 provides a unique platform to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights and forge partnerships that will help shape the future of our capital markets,” he said.

