The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the incessant increases in the price of diesel in the market.

Benneth Korie, NOGASA president in a statement on Tuesday said the rapid increase in diesel prices has made it difficult for suppliers to access products and loans from commercial banks for doing their business.

“These rising prices are also evidently causing veritable hardships to haulage transportation and commuters alike,” he said.

Mr Korie, therefore, called on the government to intervene before it derails the anticipated growth the government is working towards achieving.

He explained that the meeting of the association slated for October will look into steps towards finding lasting solutions to the problem.

Mr Korie said the association is worried about the ugly development and is trying to understand why prices of diesel continue to rise to between N950 to N1100 per litre.

He added that the price of crude oil as of today is 95 dollars per barrel and the dollar exchange is racing towards N1000 per dollar.

Consequently, he added that the Nigerian refineries should be given emergency attention by the government to forestall the nose-diving of the economy.

“The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria has been playing a pivotal role in the oil and gas industry and will continue to ensure the availability of adequate supplies of products to Nigerians.

“We will continue to deliver on our mandate as we make progress in the oil and gas industry,” he said.

He explained that NOGASA, a premiere organisation of legitimate, organised and proficient suppliers, dealers, stakeholders and practitioners in the nation’s oil and gas sector distribution chain will continue to provide quality services for all.

He advised that suppliers should go about their respective business until a proper resolution will be taken at the meeting.

