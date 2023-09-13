MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, on Tuesday, announced that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the transfer and assignment of the 10MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 2.6GHz spectrum band from OpenSkys Services Limited to MTN Nigeria.

The company in a statement signed by its Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, said the effective date for the licence is 7 September 2023, and it is due for renewal on 16 April 2033.

It said the additional spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to enhance network capacity and improve customer experience.

Commenting on the acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said, “The acquisition of an additional 10MHz FDD in the 2.6GHz spectrum band is an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.”

This spectrum, he said, will enable MTN Nigeria to roll out its network capacity more efficiently and enhance sustainability priorities.

“Not only will it help to support the growing demand for data in the country, but will improve the overall inherent experience in line with our commitment to delivering quality service to our customers.

“Importantly, this also aligns with our ongoing support of the Federal Government’s plan to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria,” he said.

The 2.6GHz spectrum band is designated for the deployment of terrestrial mobile broadband services.

According to a GSMA report on opportunities for global mobile broadband, the 2.6GHz spectrum band is the ideal complement to the 700MHz-800MHz spectrum bands as together, these bands can help to provide the most cost-effective nationwide coverage of mobile broadband services across both rural and urban areas.

“Broadband penetration in Nigeria stood at 47.36 per cent as at December 2022. The Federal Government of Nigeria has a target of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

“MTN Nigeria’s acquisition of the broadband spectrum will enable the ICT giant to provide improved broadband services for its customers, meeting the rapidly growing demand for capacity to deliver mobile broadband services on a widespread, common basis across the country,” the company said in a statement.

